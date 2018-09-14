GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Delhi Cop's Son Thrashes Woman, Friend Films; Arrested for Rape After Video Goes Viral

Accused Rohit Singh Tomar, apparently the son of a Delhi Police sub-inspector, has been caught on camera beating the woman at private office in Delhi's Uttam Nagar.

News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2018, 6:17 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi policeman’s son was arrested on Friday and booked on charges of rape and criminal intimidation after a video of him mercilessly beating a woman went viral.

The arrest of Rohit Tomar, 21, took place hours after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that the video has come to his notice and he has directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take necessary action in the matter.

Two separate cases were registered against the accused - one of criminal intimidation and molestation and the other of rape - based on the version of two women, police said

The woman, seen in the video which was circulated widely on social media, told the police that Rohit Tomar called her to his friend's office in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar and sexually assaulted her, said Dwarka DCP Anto Alphonse.

The woman also alleged that the accused started beating her when she told him that she will file a complaint with the police, the officer said.

In the video clip, the accused is seen dragging the woman around by her hair, throwing her to the ground, kicking her, slapping her and using his knees and elbows to hit her. The incident took place on September 2.

Apart from Tomar, one person is seen roaming around while another one filmed the incident. The person filming it could be heard asking Tomar to stop beating the woman. But Tomar continued thrashing the woman and abusing her.

The home minister's order came after the video went viral. The accused, Rohit Singh Tomar, is the son of a Delhi Police sub-inspector.

"I have taken note of a video where a youth has been seen severely beating a woman. I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner over the phone and directed him to take necessary action in this regard," Singh tweeted.

The second case was registered on Thursday at the Tilak Nagar police station in west Delhi following a complaint by the accused's woman friend, who alleged he showed her the video in which he was thrashing the woman, Deputy Commission of Police (DCP West) Monika Bhardwaj said.

Tomar allegedly threatened her with the same kind of treatment if she did not follow her instructions.

The accused was employed with a call centre till last month and is currently unemployed. He is a second year student of Delhi University where he is pursuing BA (programme) through correspondence.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Shocking Video Goes Viral, Woman Thrashed In Delhi

