Delhi: Man Throws 2-yr-old Son, Self Off First-floor Terrace After Fight with Wife

A man allegedly threw his two-year-old son from the first floor of a building in Delhi’s Kalkaji area under the influence of alcohol following an argument with his wife, police said on Saturday. The 30-year-old also jumped from the building.

The incident took place at around 10:30 pm on Friday, officials said adding the accused, identified as Man Singh and his son were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The man’s wife, Pooja, has alleged that they shared a strained relationship and she was living with her grandmother along with her son. On Friday, Singh arrived at Pooja’s residence around 7 pm in an inebriated state and picked a fight with her.

Following the fight, the man took the child to the first-floor terrace and flung him to the ground from a height of around 21 feet. He himself jumped off the terrace after that, a senior police officer said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a probe launched, the police said.

The incident was reported a day after an MCD school teacher was suspended for hitting a class 5 student with scissors and throwing her off the first floor of the building in Delhi.

The injured girl was admitted to the Hindu Rao hospital and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment.

The student suffered a broken cheekbone, was injured on her legs and the side of her head, her father said.

According to the police, the teacher locked herself inside a classroom at the Delhi Nagar Nigam Balika Vidyalaya with students and “violently” threw water bottles before she picked up the girl, cut her hair and tossed her from the balcony.

Police said the teacher, identified as Geeta Rani Deshwal (26), has been arrested, adding that the motive behind the incident is not clear yet.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here