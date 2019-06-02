Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhi Man Throws Live-in Partner's 4-year-old Son Down the Stairs, Chokes Him to Death

According to the police officer, the child was first thrashed by Ravikar, thrown down the stairs and then strangled to death.

IANS

Updated:June 2, 2019, 7:08 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi Man Throws Live-in Partner's 4-year-old Son Down the Stairs, Chokes Him to Death
Representational Image.
Loading...
New Delhi: A couple in a live-in relationship have been arrested for the murder of the woman's four-year-old son, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Komal and Ravikar, were living in Uttam Nagar area of west Delhi and the boy was Komal's son from her first marriage.

Though both parents did not want to keep the child, Komal, when she left her husband, decided to take the boy with her.

"Though the child was living with his mother but both her and Ravikar hated him and finally, the man decided to murder him," a senior police officer said.

According to the police officer, the child was first thrashed by Ravikar, thrown down the stairs and then strangled to death.

"The post-mortem report revealed that the child was thrashed badly before being choked to death. During the interrogation, the accused also accepted the same," the officer added.

The crime came to light after a neighbour suspected the couple who had told the entire neighbourhood that the child died after accidentally falling down the stairs and informed the police, who investigated the incident.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram