Delhi Man Throws Live-in Partner's 4-year-old Son Down the Stairs, Chokes Him to Death

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Delhi Man Throws Live-in Partner's 4-year-old Son Down the Stairs, Chokes Him to Death
According to the police officer, the child was first thrashed by Ravikar, thrown down the stairs and then strangled to death.
Representational Image.
Loading...
New Delhi: A couple in a live-in relationship have been arrested for the murder of the woman's four-year-old son, police said on Saturday.
According to the police, the accused, identified as Komal and Ravikar, were living in Uttam Nagar area of west Delhi and the boy was Komal's son from her first marriage.
Though both parents did not want to keep the child, Komal, when she left her husband, decided to take the boy with her.
"Though the child was living with his mother but both her and Ravikar hated him and finally, the man decided to murder him," a senior police officer said.
According to the police officer, the child was first thrashed by Ravikar, thrown down the stairs and then strangled to death.
"The post-mortem report revealed that the child was thrashed badly before being choked to death. During the interrogation, the accused also accepted the same," the officer added.
The crime came to light after a neighbour suspected the couple who had told the entire neighbourhood that the child died after accidentally falling down the stairs and informed the police, who investigated the incident.
According to the police, the accused, identified as Komal and Ravikar, were living in Uttam Nagar area of west Delhi and the boy was Komal's son from her first marriage.
Though both parents did not want to keep the child, Komal, when she left her husband, decided to take the boy with her.
"Though the child was living with his mother but both her and Ravikar hated him and finally, the man decided to murder him," a senior police officer said.
According to the police officer, the child was first thrashed by Ravikar, thrown down the stairs and then strangled to death.
"The post-mortem report revealed that the child was thrashed badly before being choked to death. During the interrogation, the accused also accepted the same," the officer added.
The crime came to light after a neighbour suspected the couple who had told the entire neighbourhood that the child died after accidentally falling down the stairs and informed the police, who investigated the incident.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
- Priyanka Chopra Gives '70s Vibes in Feather Knit Dress for Jonas Brothers Show
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid Khan Goes From Refugee to Afghanistan Star
- IAF Installs Rafale Fighter Jet Model Outside Air Chief’s Akbar Road Residence
- IAF's Flight Lt. Mohana Singh Becomes First Woman to Fly Hawk Advanced Fighter Jet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results