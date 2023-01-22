Delhi: Man Who Duped Leela Palace Hotel of Rs 24L Arrested; Had Impersonated UAE Royal Family Staff, Stole Silverware

The man behind duping Delhi’s famous Leela Palace Hotel was arrested on Thursday (January 19). According to the police, the accused checked into the hotel with a fake business card and impersonated himself as an important functionary of the Government of United Arab Emirates (office of His Highness Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan).

He had checked into the hotel some time back and had checked out without paying the outstanding bill of around Rs 24 lakhs, Delhi Police said. He has been identified as Mahamed Sharif, a 41-year-old from Karnataka’s Dakshin Kannada.

He fled with hotel valuables and without settling his outstanding bills causing a huge loss to the hotel worth Rs 23,46,413.

“One of our in-house guests… has run off from the hotel on 20th November 2022 with valuables and also without settling his outstanding bills… and has cheated The Leela Palace New Delhi of amount worth INR 23,46,413/- The guest checked into the hotel with a fake business card and had impersonated as an important functionary of the government of United Arab Emirates,” reads the FIR in the case.

The report stated that the total bill of the room and other amenities added up to Rs 35 lakh. Police said Sharif paid almost Rs 11.5 lakh to stay at the hotel for a longer period but later left without paying a majority of the amount.

The accused allegedly fled the hotel on November 20 around 1 pm. “This seems to be completely pre-planned since we were under the impression that by 22nd November 2022, the hotel will get dues cleared through the cheque he had submitted. This clearly signifies that Mr Sharif had malafide intentions and a clear intent to deceive hotel authorities…” said the complainant.

