English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Man, Who 'Honey-Trapped' Indian Soldiers, Arrested for Spying for Pakistan
Mohammed Pervez revealed that he was in contact with ISI handlers and had travelled to Pakistan 17 times in the last 18 years, Additional Director General (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra said.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police on Monday arrested a 42-year-old man from Delhi for allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, officials said.
Mohammed Parvez was already arrested by the NIA for anti-national activities and was in judicial custody since 2017. He was brought here on Monday for interrogation, following which the state police arrested him, Additional Director General (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra said.
Parvez allegedly honey-trapped Indian Army soldiers through fake identity to collect confidential and strategic information and passed those to the ISI, which gave him financial support, the officer said.
During questioning Pervez revealed that he was in contact with ISI handlers and had travelled to Pakistan 17 times in the last 18 years, he said.
ISI gave all necessary support for passing confidential information, Mishra added.
Pervez got mobile SIM cards on photo and identity card copy of people on assurance of quick visa formalities done at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. Conniving with SIM card retailers, he got the numbers activated to share information with his handlers, the officer said.
Parvez was presented before a Jaipur court, which sent him to a four-day police custody, Mishra said.
Mohammed Parvez was already arrested by the NIA for anti-national activities and was in judicial custody since 2017. He was brought here on Monday for interrogation, following which the state police arrested him, Additional Director General (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra said.
Parvez allegedly honey-trapped Indian Army soldiers through fake identity to collect confidential and strategic information and passed those to the ISI, which gave him financial support, the officer said.
During questioning Pervez revealed that he was in contact with ISI handlers and had travelled to Pakistan 17 times in the last 18 years, he said.
ISI gave all necessary support for passing confidential information, Mishra added.
Pervez got mobile SIM cards on photo and identity card copy of people on assurance of quick visa formalities done at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. Conniving with SIM card retailers, he got the numbers activated to share information with his handlers, the officer said.
Parvez was presented before a Jaipur court, which sent him to a four-day police custody, Mishra said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Friday 22 March , 2019 IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Live TV
Recommended For You
- First Look of Chhapaak Unveiled, Akshay Kumar's Kesari Holds Strong at Box Office
- Avengers Endgame: AR Rahman Creates India's Marvel Anthem
- Streaming Services Such as Netflix And Amazon Video Now Have More Subscribers Globally Than Cable TV
- Dhoni Review System: Twitter Roasts Dinesh Karthik For Wrong DRS Call in KKR vs SRH Match
- PM Narendra Modi’s Picture on Air India Boarding Pass Under Criticism on Social Media
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results