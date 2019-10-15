Delhi Man Who was in Debt Commits Suicide at Uttam Nagar East Metro Station

New Delhi: A 40-year old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from an elevated area at the Uttam Nagar East Metro station, police said on Tuesday.

A suicide note recovered from the victim stated that he took the extreme step as he was under financial debt. The incident took place at an unpaid area of the Metro station.

The victim has been identified as Rajiv, a resident of JJ colony on Hastsal Road in Uttam Nagar, police said.

At around 9.30 am, police said they were informed that a person has jumped on road from the railing of an unpaid area at Uttam Nagar East Metro Station.

A traffic policeman on duty took the victim to Mata Chanan Devi hospital where he was declared dead, a senior police official said.

His family has been informed, the police said.

