1-min read

Delhi Man Who Wished to Have Daughter Arrested for Kidnapping Girls

He would tell his family that the girl was his friend's daughter who was out of station and he was given the responsibility of taking care of the girl.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2019, 11:42 PM IST
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
New Delhi: A 40-year-old man who wanted to have a daughter has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping two girls from west Delhi, police said Monday.

The accused has identified as Krishan Dutt Tiwari (40), a driver and a resident of Rajouri Garden, they said.

A resident of Jawahar Camp in Kirti Nagar, on Friday filed a missing complaint of his 8-year-old daughter who had gone to a nearby public toilet, police said, adding early morning the next day, the girl returned home safely on her own.

On enquiry, the girl revealed that she had gone to the toilet where one person lured her to his home on his bike.

She was kept at his home overnight and the next morning, she was dropped at a place near to her house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said.

The girl also said that the accused did not do harm her.

During investigation, police analysed CCTV footage of nearby areas and saw a person dropping the girl at Ring Road near Rajouri Garden, Bhardwaj said.

Police got the vehicle number and after identifying the owner, he was apprehended, she said.

According to a senior police officer, the accused said that he has two sons and he always wanted to have a daughter.

During interrogation, police learnt that he lured and kidnapped the girl and kept her in his custody for a night. Later, he also confessed that around two months ago, he had kidnapped an eight-year-old girl from Hari Nagar area, the DCP said.

Then also he had released the girl after keeping her in his custody for two to three days.

Whenever Tiwari's family confronted him about the girls he brought, he would tell them that the girl was his friend's daughter who was out of station and he was given the responsibility of taking care of the girl, police added.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

