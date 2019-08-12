Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Man's Bid to Have 'Memorable Birthday' Goes Wrong, Ends in Jail after Police Track Him on TikTok

The police said that the incident occurred early on Sunday when Faizan, 32, was celebrating his birthday with his friends in Chandni Mahal area of old Delhi.

IANS

Updated:August 12, 2019, 8:37 PM IST
Delhi Man's Bid to Have 'Memorable Birthday' Goes Wrong, Ends in Jail after Police Track Him on TikTok
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Delhi police on Monday arrested a man for uploading on TikTok a video of himself firing in the air with a country-made pistol.

According to police, the incident occurred early on Sunday when Faizan, 32, was celebrating his birthday with his friends in Chandni Mahal area of old Delhi.

"Faizan is addicted to TikTok. He was celebrating his 32nd birthday with his friends and wanted to make it memorable. So he fired some shots in the air from a country-made pistol, recorded it, and later uploaded it on TikTok," said a senior police officer.

"The video went viral on Facebook and WhatsApp, sending the Delhi Police into a tizzy in view of the security alert in the national capital. The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police tracked the exact location of video, after which the police arrested Faizan from his residence in Chandni Mahal," he said.

"Faizan's father is a popular caterer in old Delhi. He helps his father in his business. During interrogation, he confessed to his crime. The weapon and the mobile phone used in the crime were also seized from him," he added.

