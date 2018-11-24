English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Man's Body Found in Bushes, Ears and Eyes Missing
The deceased has been identified by his brother as Punit, a resident of Sangam Vihar. There were bruises on his forehead and a spot near his neck, with the eyes and ears missing, police said.
New Delhi:The body of a 24-year-old man, with its eyes and ears suspected to be bitten off by animals, was found in bushes in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur on Friday, police said.
Police were informed about the body around 4.30 pm and upon reaching there it was found deep in a jungle.
The deceased has been identified by his brother as Punit, a resident of Sangam Vihar. There were bruises on his forehead and a spot near his neck, with the eyes and ears missing, police said.
It seems that the ears and eyes were bitten off by animals, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.
A small foil (suspected to be containing narcotics), some cash, a small iron chain and some papers were found on searching the body, he said, adding during enquiry, it was revealed that the man was a smack addict and used to visit such abandoned places.
Punit used to move door to door repairing zippers of bags. His brother and friends revealed that he had been addicted to smack for the last three to four years, police said.
