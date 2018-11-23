Delhi Man's Body Found in Bushes With Ears, Eyes Missing

The body of a man, in his 20s, with its eyes and ears suspected to be bitten off by animals, was found in bushes in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur on Friday, police said. Police were informed about the body around 4.30 pm and upon reaching there it was found deep in a jungle.There were bruises on his forehead and a spot near his neck, with the eyes and ears missing, police said. It seems that the ears and eyes were bitten off by animals, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.A small foil (suspected to be containing narcotics), some cash, a small iron chain and some papers were found on searching the body, he said, adding during enquiry, it was revealed that the man was a drug addict and used to visit such abandoned places. The deceased is believed to be a resident of Sangam Vihar, police said.