A massive fire broke out at Bhalswa dump yard in Delhi on Tuesday evening. As many as 10 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to tame the blaze.

#WATCH | Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at Bhalaswa dump yard; 10 fire tenders present at the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/H02lv6qseV — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

More details are awaited.

