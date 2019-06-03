Take the pledge to vote

Delhi May Get Respite From Scorching Sun Soon; Eight Killed as Thunderstorms Lash Odisha

Delhi might get temporary relief as the MeT department has predicted partly cloudy skies.

News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
Representational Image | Source: AP
New Delhi: Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the national capital Monday, though a slight relief from the scorching heat is expected in the next 48 hours. The city recorded a low of 29.4 degrees Celsius at 8.30am and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 43 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said.

Hot and dry weather conditions will persist with the sky remaining mostly clear, he said. The weatherman said slight relief from the stifling heat is expected Tuesday onwards due to the "possibility of thundery development". The city had been reeling under a heat wave over the last week, with the mercury soaring to 46-47 degrees Celsius in some parts.

The weather department has also predicted severe heat wave conditions in parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch, Vidarbha and Marathwada. The highest maximum temperature was recorded at 48.9 degrees Celsius in Churu of Rajasthan on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru will continue to face rains and thunderstorm as the IMD has predicted 7.6mm rain in and around the city. The maximum temperature is likely to be 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be at 21 degrees Celsius.

Odisha, too, is reeling under thunderstorm and rain. Eight people — two each in Koraput, Kendujhar, Jajpur and Ganjam — were killed and five injured on Sunday night due to thunderstorm and lightning in parts of the state. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.
Read full article
