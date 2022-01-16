CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#INDvsSA#Movies#Omicron#AssemblyElections#BiggBoss15#PKL
Home » News » India » Delhi May See 17,000 Cases Today, Says Health Minister, Cites ICMR Protocol on 'Low Testing' Claims
1-MIN READ

Delhi May See 17,000 Cases Today, Says Health Minister, Cites ICMR Protocol on 'Low Testing' Claims

People shop at a crowded market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 11, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

People shop at a crowded market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 11, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Satyendar Jain said hospital admissions have plateaued and Covid positivity rate will also come down, adding that a decision on curbs will soon be taken.

News Desk

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday sought to nix concerns over "fewer" Covid tests in the national capital, saying the diagnostic tests being conducted in the city are three times the number recommended by ICMR. All those who need to undergo testing are being tested, he said.

According to the Centre's new guidelines, asymptomatic patients do not need to undergo a test. Also, contacts of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 patients do not require a test unless they have comorbidities or are aged above 60. Jain said these new guidelines on testing have come after thoughtful consideration.

Delhi conducted 67,624 tests on Friday and 79,578 on Thursday. The city on Thursday reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, after the city conducted 98,832 tests on Wednesday.

Jain told reporters that Delhi is expected to register 17,000 Covid cases on Sunday. "Hospital admissions have plateaued and Covid positivity rate will also come down. Restrictions by the Delhi government have impacted the spread of COVID-19. We will monitor the situation for three to four days before reviewing the curbs," he said.

RELATED NEWS

On Saturday, Jain had said that it seems the national capital has reached its peak in Covid-19 infections and the government will think of easing restrictions when the daily cases decline to 15,000.

Delhi on Saturday reported 20,718 Covid-19 cases and 30 fatalities while the positivity rate stood at 30.64 per cent, according to health department data.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:January 16, 2022, 13:39 IST