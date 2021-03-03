india

News18» News»India»Delhi MCD By-Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: People Have Once Again Voted for Development, Says Kejriwal as AAP Sweeps Polls With 4 of 5 Seats
Delhi MCD By-Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The AAP emerged victorious in Kalyanpuri, Shalimar Bagh, Rohini-C and Trilokpuri. The Congress, meanwhile, won Chauhan Banger.

News18.com | March 03, 2021, 11:49 IST
Delhi MCD By-Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today swept the bypolls for the five municipal wards held on February 28 by winning four of five wards. The party emerged victorious in Kalyanpuri, Shalimar Bagh, Rohini-C and Trilokpuri. The Congress, meanwhile, won Chauhan Banger. More than 50 per cent votes were cast in the bypolls for the five municipal wards held on February 28. Out of the five wards, four were held by the AAP while Shalimar Bagh North had a BJP councillor. The results of all the five wards where the AAP, BJP and the Congress were main rivals is expected to out later on the day.

The elections were held in the backdrop of the raging months-long farmers’ protests that are being held along the borders of the national capital against the three central agri-sector laws. This is also the first electoral exercise being conducted in the national capital amid the coronavirus pandemic. More than 50 per cent voters had cast their votes with the highest voting percentage recorded in Kalyanpuri and the lowest in Shalimar Bagh North, election officials said. None of the COVID-19 infected voters, 10 in Shalimar Bagh North and two in Kalyanpuri, turned up to cast their votes, they said.

As per official figures, 59.19 per cent votes were cast in Kalyanpuri, 55.95 per cent in Trilokpuri, 55.60 per cent in Chauhan Bangar, 44.58 per cent in Rohini-C, and 43.23 per cent in Shalimar Bagh North wards. Total voting percentage in the five wards was 50.86 per cent.

Mar 03, 2021 11:49 (IST)

Voting percentage in MCD Bypolls

AAP: 46.10% 
BJP: 27.29% 
CONGRESS: 21.84% 
BAHUJAN SAMAJ PARTY: 2.50% 
INDEPENDENT: 1.64% 
NOTA: 0.63%

Mar 03, 2021 11:32 (IST)

People Voted for Work: Arvind Kejriwal After AAP Sweeps MCD Bypolls

Mar 03, 2021 11:16 (IST)

The people of Delhi have expressed their confidence in us. They are fed up with BJP and this election is an indication of that. In the 2022 Delhi municipal polls, BJP will be wiped out: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. 

Mar 03, 2021 11:04 (IST)

UPDATE | Celebrations begin at AAP office after party bags sweeps MCD By-polls.

Mar 03, 2021 10:55 (IST)

Delhi MCD Bypolls Results: AAP Wins Four Out of 5 Seats, Congress Bags 1

Rohini-C:              AAP 
Trilokpuri:              AAP 
Kalyanpuri:            AAP 
Shalimar Bagh:      AAP
Chauhan Bangar: Congress

Mar 03, 2021 10:46 (IST)

Congress' Ahmad Chaudhary Wins Chauhan Banger Seat | Delhi MCD by-poll election results: Aam Aadmi Party's Dhirender Kumar declared the winner by 7043 votes from Ward 008-E Kalyanpuri. Congress leader Zubair Ahmad Chaudhary declared the winner by 10,642 votes from Ward 041-E Chauhan Banger

Mar 03, 2021 10:36 (IST)

AAP Party Wins Three Seats- Shalimar Bagh, Rohini & Kalyanpuri

Mar 03, 2021 10:31 (IST)

AAP Defeats BJP in Shalimar Bagh | AAP candidate Sunita Mishra defeats Surbhi Jaju of BJP from Shalimar Bagh with 2705 votes.

Mar 03, 2021 10:28 (IST)

Poll Update  |  Congress is leading by 8323 votes in Ward No 41-E, Chauhan Bangar

Mar 03, 2021 10:23 (IST)

Chauhan banger Update | Congress candidate chaudhary zubair ahmad wins with 10,642 votes, AAP Loses 

Mar 03, 2021 10:21 (IST)

AAP leading in Shalimar bagh |  Sunita mishra of AAP leading with 2519 votes in Shalimar bagh
Runner up is Surbhi jaju of  BJP 

Mar 03, 2021 10:12 (IST)

East Delhi- AAP Leading in Trilokpuri, Congress Leading in Chauhan Banger 

Trilokpuri East

Vijay kumar of AAP leading with 4186 votes.
Runner up- Om Prakash, BJP

Kalyapuri 

Dhirendra kumar - AAP won
Runner up- Siya Ram, BJP

Chauhan Banger

Chaudhary zubair- Congress leading with 9,854 votes.
Runner up - Ishraq Khan, AAP

Mar 03, 2021 10:07 (IST)

Congress Leading in Chauhan Banger | Chaudhary Zubair of Congress leading with 9,854 votes in Chauhan Banger. 

Mar 03, 2021 10:03 (IST)

UPDATE | Landslide Victory for AAP in Kalyanpuri, candidate Dhirendra Kumar won by more than 7000 votes.

Mar 03, 2021 10:01 (IST)

Counting of votes underway for MCD by-poll in five wards -Ward No 32N, (Rohini-C), Ward No 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North) in north Delhi and Ward No 02-E (Trilokpuri), Ward No 08-E (Kalyanpuri) and Ward No 41-E (Chauhan Bangar). 

Mar 03, 2021 09:58 (IST)

UPDATE | Dhirendra kumar of AAP Leading with 6909 Votes in Kalyanpuri Ward

Mar 03, 2021 09:45 (IST)

RECAP | In 2017, AAP had won four out of five municipal wards- Rohini C, Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar. While the BJP had won from Shalimar Bagh. In  2017 civic body polls, BJP had won 181 seats, while AAP bagged 49 seats and Congress had secured 31 seats. However, the elections for all 272 MCD seats will take place in 2022.

Mar 03, 2021 09:33 (IST)

AAP Leading in Four Out of Five Seats

Mar 03, 2021 09:32 (IST)

AAP Leading in Four Wards, Congress in One | The counting for MCD Bypolls has begun in the national capital. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates are leading in 4 wards-  Shalimar Bagh North, Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri and Rohini. Meanwhile, Congress candidate leading in Chauhan Bangar.

The Aam Aadmi Party celebrates its victory in MCD bypolls.

Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said he visited various polling booths in the wards and was confident of the party winning all five seats. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta reflected similar sentiment, asserting that people rejected the Kejriwal model and voted for the BJP.

The Delhi Congress in a statement said that it expected favourable results in view of support witnessed for the party in the wards. The Congress filed a complaint with the Delhi Chief Electoral officer accusing AAP volunteers of seeking votes for party candidates at the time of voting.

