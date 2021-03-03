Delhi MCD By-Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: People Have Once Again Voted for Development, Says Kejriwal as AAP Sweeps Polls With 4 of 5 Seats

Delhi MCD By-Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today swept the bypolls for the five municipal wards held on February 28 by winning four of five wards. The party emerged victorious in Kalyanpuri, Shalimar Bagh, Rohini-C and Trilokpuri. The Congress, meanwhile, won Chauhan Banger. More than 50 per cent votes were cast in the bypolls for the five municipal wards held on February 28. Out of the five wards, four were held by the AAP while Shalimar Bagh North had a BJP councillor. The results of all the five wards where the AAP, BJP and the Congress were main rivals is expected to out later on the day.

The elections were held in the backdrop of the raging months-long farmers’ protests that are being held along the borders of the national capital against the three central agri-sector laws. This is also the first electoral exercise being conducted in the national capital amid the coronavirus pandemic. More than 50 per cent voters had cast their votes with the highest voting percentage recorded in Kalyanpuri and the lowest in Shalimar Bagh North, election officials said. None of the COVID-19 infected voters, 10 in Shalimar Bagh North and two in Kalyanpuri, turned up to cast their votes, they said.

As per official figures, 59.19 per cent votes were cast in Kalyanpuri, 55.95 per cent in Trilokpuri, 55.60 per cent in Chauhan Bangar, 44.58 per cent in Rohini-C, and 43.23 per cent in Shalimar Bagh North wards. Total voting percentage in the five wards was 50.86 per cent.