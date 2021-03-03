Delhi MCD By-Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: People Have Once Again Voted for Development, Says Kejriwal as AAP Sweeps Polls With 4 of 5 Seats

Delhi MCD By-Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today swept the bypolls for the five municipal wards held on February 28 by winning four of five wards. The party emerged victorious in Kalyanpuri, Shalimar Bagh, Rohini-C and Trilokpuri. The Congress, meanwhile, won Chauhan Banger. More than 50 per cent votes were cast in the bypolls for the five municipal wards held on February 28. Out of the five wards, four were held by the AAP while Shalimar Bagh North had a BJP councillor. The results of all the five wards where the AAP, BJP and the Congress were main rivals is expected to out later on the day.
The elections were held in the backdrop of the raging months-long farmers’ protests that are being held along the borders of the national capital against the three central agri-sector laws. This is also the first electoral exercise being conducted in the national capital amid the coronavirus pandemic. More than 50 per cent voters had cast their votes with the highest voting percentage recorded in Kalyanpuri and the lowest in Shalimar Bagh North, election officials said. None of the COVID-19 infected voters, 10 in Shalimar Bagh North and two in Kalyanpuri, turned up to cast their votes, they said.
As per official figures, 59.19 per cent votes were cast in Kalyanpuri, 55.95 per cent in Trilokpuri, 55.60 per cent in Chauhan Bangar, 44.58 per cent in Rohini-C, and 43.23 per cent in Shalimar Bagh North wards. Total voting percentage in the five wards was 50.86 per cent.
People Voted for Work: Arvind Kejriwal After AAP Sweeps MCD Bypolls
दिल्ली के लोगों ने एक बार फिर से काम के नाम पर वोट दिया। सबको बधाई।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 3, 2021
MCD में 15 साल के भाजपा के कुशासन से जनता परेशान हो चुकी है। लोग अब MCD में भी आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार बनाने के लिए बेताब हैं। https://t.co/aIKthb13q2
AAP Party Wins Three Seats- Shalimar Bagh, Rohini & Kalyanpuri
एमसीडी उपचुनाव में 5 में से 4 सीटें जीतने पर आम आदमी पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई.— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 3, 2021
बीजेपी के शासन से दिल्ली की जनता अब दुखी हो चुकी है. अगले साल होने वाले MCD चुनाव में जनता @ArvindKejriwal जी की ईमानदार और काम करने वाली राजनीति को लेकर आएगी
East Delhi- AAP Leading in Trilokpuri, Congress Leading in Chauhan Banger
Trilokpuri East
Vijay kumar of AAP leading with 4186 votes.
Runner up- Om Prakash, BJP
Kalyapuri
Dhirendra kumar - AAP won
Runner up- Siya Ram, BJP
Chauhan Banger
Chaudhary zubair- Congress leading with 9,854 votes.
Runner up - Ishraq Khan, AAP
RECAP | In 2017, AAP had won four out of five municipal wards- Rohini C, Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar. While the BJP had won from Shalimar Bagh. In 2017 civic body polls, BJP had won 181 seats, while AAP bagged 49 seats and Congress had secured 31 seats. However, the elections for all 272 MCD seats will take place in 2022.
Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said he visited various polling booths in the wards and was confident of the party winning all five seats. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta reflected similar sentiment, asserting that people rejected the Kejriwal model and voted for the BJP.
The Delhi Congress in a statement said that it expected favourable results in view of support witnessed for the party in the wards. The Congress filed a complaint with the Delhi Chief Electoral officer accusing AAP volunteers of seeking votes for party candidates at the time of voting.