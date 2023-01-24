Mumbai, Delhi LIVE News Updates: MCD to Reconvene Today for Mayoral Elections; Mumbai Records 4 New Covid Cases

Read more

involved in the January 6 tussle should bear the expense of the damage.

Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur are AAP’s candidates for the mayoral post, with Oberoi said to have a stronger claim to the post while the BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta as its contender for the post. The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar of the AAP, and Kamal Bagri of BJP. Six members of the MCD’s standing committee will also be elected during the January 24 municipal House.

This is the first election for a sole mayor of the MCD in a decade. In 2012, the Corporation was split into three separate civic bodies, each having its own mayor. In 2022, the Centre brought a legislation to unify the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (104 wards), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (104 wards), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (64 wards) into a single entity and this year, Delhi will get its first mayor for the city in ten years.

Mumbai News

A sessions court in Mumbai on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to former Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik’s son Faraz and French daughter-in-law Laura Hemelin alias Ayesha in connection with a case of submission of alleged forged documents to extend her visa.

The suburban Kurla police had registered a complaint of cheating and forgery against the duo last week. According to the police, Hemelin, a French national, had submitted forged documents while applying to convert her tourist visa into a long-term visa.

The duo has denied the criminal charges and claimed to be victims of fraud at the hands of an agent who they had appointed to obtain a marriage certificate, which is at the centre of the case. The couple has said the agent had cheated 18 other people.

Meanwhile, the city reported four new Covid-19 cases on Monday, which took the overall tally to 11,55,240, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said.

Read all the Latest India News here