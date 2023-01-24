Mumbai, Delhi LIVE News Updates: MCD to Reconvene Today for Mayoral Elections; Mumbai Records 4 New Covid Cases

Live now
Mumbai, Delhi LIVE News Updates: The Delhi Municipal House is set to convene again on Tuesday to elect the mayor and deputy mayor, which could not happen on January 6 as the House was adjourned following a ruckus between the AAP and BJP members. The LG-nominated members and 10 aldermen will take oath first on Tuesday. BJP councillor Satya Sharma, who was appointed as the presiding officer, said all preparations for the second house have been done. "We are ready for Tuesday. I have informed the LG and his MCD secretary about the ruckus of the last time," Sharma said, adding that the councillors who were
The post of mayor in Delhi sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for open category, third for reserved category, and the remaining two again for the open category.
Delhi will thus get a woman mayor this year. The contenders are Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur (AAP) and Rekha Gupta (BJP).
The Delhi government has declared six dry days up to March end, prohibiting liquor sale from over 550 vends across the city. The sale of liquor will also be prohibited at bars and restaurants on Republic Day (January 26), according to a statement of the Delhi government on Monday. READ MORE
Four people were arrested for allegedly beating a 26-year-old sales executive of a bread manufacturing company and trying to kidnap him in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area, police said on Monday.
Of the four, three of the accused were known to the executive and they beat him with an iron rod following an argument. He was rescued from their vehicle by passersby after he shouted for help.
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the principal of a private school in Nagpada area of central Mumbai, police said on Monday.
Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi on Monday filed a police complaint following death threats and requested for additional security.
In a letter to Special Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti, Santoshi requested for additional security after receiving death threats and spoke about the incident during the press conference of his movie “Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh”.
Mumbai on Monday recorded four new Covid-19 cases, which took the overall tally to 11,55,240, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said.
The recovery count increased by three to reach 11,35,462, leaving the city with an active caseload of 31.
Delhi is set to get a woman mayor on Tuesday and she will step into the footsteps of freedom fighter Aruna Asaf Ali who was chosen to the top post in 1958 when the Municipal Corporation of Delhi came into being, reported PTI. Law scholar Rajni Abbi was the last to be elected to the top post in the MCD in 2011 before its trifurcation.
The MCD was divided into three wards in 2012, and each ward had its own mayor. In 2022, the Centre brought a legislation to unite the three wards into one unit.
Presiding Officer Satya Sharma has said the LG-appointed aldermen will take oath first, despite the fierce opposition by AAP in the last meeting that was adjourned amid chaos. READ MORE
Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur are AAP’s candidates for the mayoral post, with Oberoi said to have a stronger claim to the post while the BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta as its contender for the post. The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar of the AAP, and Kamal Bagri of BJP. Six members of the MCD’s standing committee will also be elected during the January 24 municipal House.
This is the first election for a sole mayor of the MCD in a decade. In 2012, the Corporation was split into three separate civic bodies, each having its own mayor. In 2022, the Centre brought a legislation to unify the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (104 wards), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (104 wards), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (64 wards) into a single entity and this year, Delhi will get its first mayor for the city in ten years.
A sessions court in Mumbai on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to former Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik’s son Faraz and French daughter-in-law Laura Hemelin alias Ayesha in connection with a case of submission of alleged forged documents to extend her visa.
The suburban Kurla police had registered a complaint of cheating and forgery against the duo last week. According to the police, Hemelin, a French national, had submitted forged documents while applying to convert her tourist visa into a long-term visa.
The duo has denied the criminal charges and claimed to be victims of fraud at the hands of an agent who they had appointed to obtain a marriage certificate, which is at the centre of the case. The couple has said the agent had cheated 18 other people.
Meanwhile, the city reported four new Covid-19 cases on Monday, which took the overall tally to 11,55,240, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said.
