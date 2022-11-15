Delhi-Mehrauli Murder Case LIVE Updates: Accused to be Taken to Crime Spot; BJP MLA Demands Probe Over 'Love Jihad' Angle, Will Lead Stir

Read more

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam will lead a protest around noon to seek justice for Walkar. He has demanded that the Delhi Police should also consider the “Love Jihad” angle while investigating the Mehrauli murder case. “#JusticeForShraddha I request Delhi Police to probe if the brutal murder of Vasai resident #Shraddha Walkar was a conspiracy case of #LoveJihad? Was accused forcing #Shraddha to convert and hence torturing her? Did she refuse to convert and that is why he took her life?” Kadam tweeted.

The woman from Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district had met Poonawala at a call centre in Mumbai. “The victim worked in a call centre in Mumbai. She was in a relationship with Aaftab Poonawala who also worked in the same call centre. They were working there since 2019. On opposition from the victim’s family, the couple started living in Naigaon and then shifted to Delhi,” Vasai police inspector Sampat Patil said.

The couple moved to the house in Mehrauli in May. On the 18th of that month, an argument broke out between them and Poonawala tried to shut her mouth with his hand. He later allegedly strangulated her, police said.

The next day, he purchased a saw and a 300-litre refrigerator, taking inspiration from American crime drama ‘Dexter’. On May 20, he sawed her body into 35 pieces and dumped them in the fridge.

Poonawala had studied hotel management and worked as a chef a few years ago. He had undergone a two-week training on how to cut meat, which he used to chop Walkar’s body. “He cut her body for two days,” an official said.

Police said Poonawala would pack the refrigerator’s deep freezer with the pieces and put the remaining ones in the bottom tray. After some time, he would take the frozen pieces out to deep freeze those kept in the tray. He also used incense sticks and room freshener to suppress the foul smell.

He used to take out the chopped pieces, pack them in polythene bags and take them to the forest in a backpack. “He would go to the jungle at around 2 am and return a couple of hours later. He repeated this for around 20 days,” the official said.

According to police, Poonawala is “sharp-minded” and was more comfortable answering them in English though he knew Hindi.

Poonawala and Walkar met each other on an online dating app. Later, they started working for the same call centre in Mumbai and fell in love. But their families objected to the relationship as they belonged to different faiths, prompting the couple to move out of the financial capital.

They went to Himachal Pradesh and later arrived in Delhi. They stayed at a hotel in Paharganj here for a day and later moved to a hostel in Saidulajab in south Delhi. On May 15, they moved to the house in Chhattarpur Pahadi.

