Delhi-Mehrauli Murder Case LIVE Updates: Accused to be Taken to Crime Spot; BJP MLA Demands Probe Over 'Love Jihad' Angle, Will Lead Stir

By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 15, 2022, 09:40 IST
New Delhi, India
Delhi-Mehrauli Murder Case LIVE Updates: Delhi police is likely to visit the crime spot today along with the 28-year-old man who allegedly strangulated his live-in partner and chopped her body into 35 pieces. Accused Aaftab Poonawala kept Shraddha Walkar's body in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days, according to
A childhood friend of Shraddha Walkar, who was killed by her boyfriend and hacked to pieces in New Delhi, had first alerted her family in Maharashtra’s Palghar of her “missing” status in September and that kickstarted the investigations into the sensational murder, a top police official said here on Monday. (IANS)
The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, urging him to direct the police to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation into the case of murder of 26-year-old woman Shraddha Walker whose body was chopped into 35 pieces by her lover in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area. The NCW has also asked the Commissioner of Police to submit an action taken report along with a copy of the medical reports of the victim within 5 days.
In order to avoid suspicion and to evade police arrest, Aftab Ameen Poonawalla read about human anatomy in order to learn how to chop a body, and did Google search on cleaning blood stains, said an official privy to investigation into the sensational Mehrauli murder case. (IANS)
Neighbours of the 28-year-old man, who allegedly chopped his live-in partner’s body into pieces and kept them in a fridge at his house in Mehrauli here for almost three weeks, said they were clueless until the police arrested him. They, however, said there was barely any furniture in the couple’s house and that the new 300-litre refrigerator the accused purchased to hide the body was kept in the drawing room. The neighbours also said they had never seen the victim in the locality but had spotted the accused coming downstairs from his house on the first floor to collect food delivery orders. (PTI)
Aaftab Amin Poonawala allegedly stayed active on Shraddha Walkar’s social media account to conceal the murder, but it was only a matter of time before he ran out of luck and the police came knocking at his door. The couple moved to the house in Mehrauli in May. On the 18th of that month, an argument broke out between them and Poonawala tried to shut her mouth with his hand. He later allegedly strangulated her, police said. The next day, he purchased a saw and a 300-litre refrigerator, taking inspiration from American crime drama ‘Dexter’.
The woman from Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district who was killed and her body chopped into 35 pieces by a 28-year-old man in Delhi had met at a call centre in Mumbai, police said on Monday. The accused allegedly strangled his live-in partner and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days, according to Delhi Police. (PTI)
The arrest of a man on Saturday blew the lid off a missing case as he was charged with allegedly murdering his live-in partner, chopping her body into 35 pieces and scattering them all over Delhi to escape the clutches of law.
Police said the man, identified as Aaftab, strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, 26, on May 18 after a fight. He then chopped her body into 35 pieces with a saw and purchased a big-enough fridge to keep them. He left his house at 2am over the course of the next 18 days to discard the pieces across Delhi.
In another horrifying revelation in Delhi’s Mehrauli murder case, Police revealed that the accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla, was inspired by American crime show ‘Dexter’ to commit his live-in partner Shraddha Walker’s brutal murder. Police also revealed gory details about about the accused’s google search history, where he looked for the method of blood cleaning and read about human anatomy.
The accused allegedly murdered his partner and chopped her body into 35 parts. Apart from 'Dexter', the accused also followed many other crime series, an ANI report said on Monday. The American crime series follows the story of a serial killer, a man who kills perpetrators in his free time.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam will lead a protest around noon to seek justice for Walkar. He has demanded that the Delhi Police should also consider the “Love Jihad” angle while investigating the Mehrauli murder case. “#JusticeForShraddha I request Delhi Police to probe if the brutal murder of Vasai resident #Shraddha Walkar was a conspiracy case of #LoveJihad? Was accused forcing #Shraddha to convert and hence torturing her? Did she refuse to convert and that is why he took her life?” Kadam tweeted.
The woman from Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district had met Poonawala at a call centre in Mumbai. “The victim worked in a call centre in Mumbai. She was in a relationship with Aaftab Poonawala who also worked in the same call centre. They were working there since 2019. On opposition from the victim’s family, the couple started living in Naigaon and then shifted to Delhi,” Vasai police inspector Sampat Patil said.
The couple moved to the house in Mehrauli in May. On the 18th of that month, an argument broke out between them and Poonawala tried to shut her mouth with his hand. He later allegedly strangulated her, police said.
The next day, he purchased a saw and a 300-litre refrigerator, taking inspiration from American crime drama ‘Dexter’. On May 20, he sawed her body into 35 pieces and dumped them in the fridge.
Poonawala had studied hotel management and worked as a chef a few years ago. He had undergone a two-week training on how to cut meat, which he used to chop Walkar’s body. “He cut her body for two days,” an official said.
Police said Poonawala would pack the refrigerator’s deep freezer with the pieces and put the remaining ones in the bottom tray. After some time, he would take the frozen pieces out to deep freeze those kept in the tray. He also used incense sticks and room freshener to suppress the foul smell.
He used to take out the chopped pieces, pack them in polythene bags and take them to the forest in a backpack. “He would go to the jungle at around 2 am and return a couple of hours later. He repeated this for around 20 days,” the official said.
According to police, Poonawala is “sharp-minded” and was more comfortable answering them in English though he knew Hindi.
Poonawala and Walkar met each other on an online dating app. Later, they started working for the same call centre in Mumbai and fell in love. But their families objected to the relationship as they belonged to different faiths, prompting the couple to move out of the financial capital.
They went to Himachal Pradesh and later arrived in Delhi. They stayed at a hotel in Paharganj here for a day and later moved to a hostel in Saidulajab in south Delhi. On May 15, they moved to the house in Chhattarpur Pahadi.
