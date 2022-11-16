Delhi-Mehrauli Murder Case Updates: Aaftab Used to Look at Partner's Head To 'Keep Memory Alive'; To Be Again Taken to Area Where Walker's Body Parts Dumped

Delhi-Mehrauli Murder Case Updates: The search is on for the head of 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in May this year, who chopped her body into 35 pieces, before dumping them in a forest area. The Delhi police believe that while dismembering her body, Poonawala may not have been able to mutilate Walkar’s head and if it could be recovered, it would help the police in establishing the victim’s identity.

Poonawala allegedly also told cops that he kept Walkar’s head in the refrigerator for a long time and often looked used to look at it to reminiscence their relationship. He claimed dumped Walkar’s head at the end after getting rid of the rest of the corpse pieces.

According to police, Poonawala and Walkar used to live on the first floor of a building at Street Number 1 in the Chhatarpur Pahadi area. The couple moved to the house in Mehrauli on May 15. On the 18th of that month, an argument broke out between them and Poonawala tried to shut her mouth with his hand. He later allegedly strangulated her, police said

The accused has apparently confessed that after strangling Walkar, he sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

HERE ARE THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN THE CASE:

The Delhi Police on Tuesday took 28-year-old Poonawalla to the forest area of south Delhi’s Chhatarpur and spent nearly three hours locating specific places where he had allegedly dumped the victim’s body parts.

However, Tuesday’s search did not yield results even as 13 possible parts have been recovered, mostly in the form of bones, during searches launched last week.

According to a senior police official, one of victim Shradaha Walkar’s friends Laxman, who alerted her father, will be asked to join the investigation. The accused will again be taken to different locations on Wednesday for further probe in the case.

Police officials said as South Delhi’s Mehrauli is home to many young tenants, who usually go out during odd hours, nobody may have suspected Poonawala’s movements late in the night.

It is suspected that when other women came to his flat, Poonawala used to shift the body pieces from the fridge to his cupboard so that if anyone opens the fridge, he is not suspected, they said.

A police official said the accused searched on Google ‘how to cut human body’, adding he disposed of blood-stained clothes in an MCD garbage van.

A friend of Walkar said there could be a “big conspiracy" behind her murder, while another claimed she had once called him saying Poonawala would kill her.

Meanwhile, a doctor who treated Poonawalla said the accused had visited him in May, the same month when the woman was killed, for treating a wound.

Dr Anil Kumar recalled Poonawalla was very aggressive and restless when he had come to him for treatment and when he asked him about his injury, he claimed he got hurt while cutting fruit. “In May, he came in the morning hours. My assistant told me that one person has come with an injury. When I saw him, I found it was not a deep injury but a superficial one. The underline structure was intact. When I asked him how he sustained this injury, he replied it was while he was cutting fruit. I did not have any doubt as it was a small clean knife cut," said Kumar.

Read all the Latest India News here