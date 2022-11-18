Delhi Murder Case Updates: 'Behaving Like Hardcore Criminal', Aaftab Will Be Taken to Spots He Went with Partner; Union Minister Blames Live-ins

Delhi-Mehrauli Murder Case Updates: Call centre employee Shraddha Walkar’s live-in-partner Aaftab Poonawala, accused of brutally murdering her in Delhi and chopping her body into 35 pieces is behaving like a “hardcore criminal," according to an official.

A senior member of the Forensic Science Laboratory(FSL) who has been taking Aaftab Poonawala’s DNA match said that he was “way too normal" about everything and was behaving like a hardcore criminal, The Times of India reported.

According to another official who visited the crime scene, the accused had removed the evidence from inside the house with quite professionally.

Meanwhile, A Delhi Court allowed the police to take the Narco test on Wednesday and Aaftab gave his consent for it on Thursday. When the judge asked if he was aware of the implications of the narco test, the accused said “yes”.

Nearly 100 lawyers gathered outside the court premises and protested demanding a death penalty for Poonawala. “We demand fair investigation in the matter. It should be decided expeditiously in a fast track court," a protesting lawyer said, NDTV reported.

The Delhi Police has also questioned 178 police stations in 15 districts about the results of the investigation of all the unidentified bodies or pieces recovered since May.

Police have recovered 13 body parts, believed to be of the woman, from different areas which will be sent for DNA analysis.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar in May and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

After Shraddha’s family members filed a missing complaint, the Manikpur police station called Poonawala twice for questioning — in October and November. Both these tomes he said that they were not staying together, assistant police inspector Sampatrao Patil told PTI.

“Poonawala was called for questioning for the first time in October but was then asked to go. Later on November 3, he was again called and his two-page statement was recorded. Both the times he looked very confident and there was no remorse on his face," Patil said.

“We questioned him at the police station in Delhi also for hours, but never get suspicious about him," the official said.

Here are the latest updates on Shraddha Walker murder case

Police to take Aaftab to Himachal, Uttarakhand: Delhi Police has submitted before the court that the accused Aaftab will be taken to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for investigation. Aaftab and Shraddha had gone on a trip to the hills in March-April before renting a flat in Delhi.

Court remands Aaftab to 5 more days of police custody: A Delhi court today remanded accused Aaftab to five more days of police custody. While Delhi Police sought the accused’s 10 days remand, the court granted only five.

Aaftab produced before court virtually: An application seeking to allow Aaftab Poonawala to be produced before a Delhi court through video-conferencing was allowed on Thursday due to the security and sensitivity of the case. He was produced before the court at 4 pm.

