Delhi Murder Case Updates: First CCTV Footage of Aaftab Carrying Black Bag Emerges; Shraddha Had Spine, Neck Injuries Due To Physical Assault

Delhi-Mehrauli Murder Case Updates: In another crucial evidence in the brutal Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi, a CCTV footage has emerged which shows food blogger Aaftab Poonawala — who allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces — carrying a bag over his shoulder in early hours of the morning.

The 25-second video clip was recorded on October 18, around 4 am in the morning, and is the first visual CCTV footage to have surfaced in the case.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar (27) on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. The saw was allegedly bought from a shop on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, police sources said.

Till now, 13 body parts, which are mostly bones have been recovered. A source said the police on Friday recovered some body parts from Gurugram which will be sent for forensic examination. The head of the victim is still missing.

Meanwhile, Shraddha’s friend, in an interview to PTI said that he saw medical reports of her injured spine and neck. “But on some days when she had fights with Aaftab, she isolated herself so she does not have to lie. I cannot imagine Aaftab going to this extent," he said.

Here are the latest developments in the Shraddha Walker Murder Case-

Sharp object recovered from house: Police have said that they have recovered a sharp object from the house of Poonawala. It will be examined if it was used to chop the body of Walkar.

Aaftab to be taken to different Delhi areas: Poonawala will be taken to different locations in south Delhi on Saturday as the Delhi Police are trying to locate more body parts that he had allegedly disposed of after killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, officials said.

Police questions Shraddha’s ex-manager: Delhi police on Saturday recorded statement of Shraddha’s former manager, Karan Behri. He is one of the key witnesses in the case.

Blood samples of Shraddha’s father collected: The blood samples of the victim’s father and brother have been collected to match their DNA with the skeletal remains recovered till now, police said on Friday.

Police beef up security: Amid calls from across the sections of society demanding capital punishment of Poonawalla Delhi police is taking extra precautions to keep him safe.

Police Deployed outside Aaftab’s cell: During the night, some policemen are being also deployed outside Poonawala’s lock-ups with directions to remain vigilant and keep a watch on his activities in custody, the report said.

Aaftab to undergo Narco test: Narco analysis on Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, will be conducted at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital here in Rohini here, most likely on Monday.

Calls for death penalty: There have been calls- both online and offline- and from some religious organisations, demanding capital punishment for Poonawala.

Protests held against Aaftab: People have taken out protest marches both in Delhi and Maharashtra asking police to take the strictest action against the accused. On Thursday, a group of lawyers created a ruckus created at the Saket court where Poonawala was going to be produced for extending his remand.

