English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Impressing Girlfriends, One Bike at a Time: Delhi Men Arrested for Stealing Motorcycles to Go on Trips
During interrogation, they disclosed that after recent outing with their girlfriends, they decided to have a party in snowfall areas of Uttarakhand or Himachal Pradesh but did not have enough resources.
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo Courtesy: Kingdom Creative))
Loading...
New Delhi: Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing high end bikes to enjoy trips with their girlfriends outside Delhi, police said Saturday.
The accused have been identified as Ravi Singh Bhadoriya (27) and Sukhvinder Singh (23), both residents of Uttam Nagar, they added.
A trap was laid on Friday and the two were apprehended with stolen bikes, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.
During interrogation, they disclosed that after recent outing with their girlfriends, they decided to have a party in snowfall areas of Uttarakhand or Himachal Pradesh but did not have enough resources, except few motorcycles stolen during last few months, he added.
They decided to steal good high end motorcycles to drive into mountains and have an impressive outing with girlfriends, the DCP said.
After stealing the bikes, they used to go on trips and later sell them, police said, adding six bikes and one scooter were recovered from their possession.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The accused have been identified as Ravi Singh Bhadoriya (27) and Sukhvinder Singh (23), both residents of Uttam Nagar, they added.
A trap was laid on Friday and the two were apprehended with stolen bikes, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.
During interrogation, they disclosed that after recent outing with their girlfriends, they decided to have a party in snowfall areas of Uttarakhand or Himachal Pradesh but did not have enough resources, except few motorcycles stolen during last few months, he added.
They decided to steal good high end motorcycles to drive into mountains and have an impressive outing with girlfriends, the DCP said.
After stealing the bikes, they used to go on trips and later sell them, police said, adding six bikes and one scooter were recovered from their possession.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- British Airways Celebrates Centennial of Serving Its People and Empire in All-Star Ad
- Jaya Prada Reveals She Had Suicidal Thoughts After Her Morphed Pictures with Amar Singh Went Viral
- The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Ali Asgar Says He is Bored of Playing Female Characters in Comedy Shows
- Groin Strain Rules de Kock Out of Pakistan T20Is
- Bajaj Dominar Becomes First Indian Motorcycle to Reach Antarctica
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results