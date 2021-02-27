india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Delhi: Mercury Settles Five Degrees Above Season's Average, Day Temp to Hit 33 Degrees Celsius
1-MIN READ

Delhi: Mercury Settles Five Degrees Above Season's Average, Day Temp to Hit 33 Degrees Celsius

A man rides a cycle as commuters cross a road in front of the historic Red Fort during hazy weather conditions, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

A man rides a cycle as commuters cross a road in front of the historic Red Fort during hazy weather conditions, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 33 degrees Celsius. Strong surface wind is also predicted, said a MeT official.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 17.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, five degrees above the season’s average, the MeT Department said. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 33 degrees Celsius. Strong surface wind is also predicted, said a MeT official.

Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘poor’ category in the morning. The air quality index (AQI) was 210 at 9.30 am, the realtime data of Central Pollution Control Board showed. The relative humidity was 78 per cent at 8.30 am.

Tags
first published:February 27, 2021, 11:24 IST
Loading...