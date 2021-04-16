Delhi Metro Body Shuts Entry Gates for Red Line Stations to Keep Check on Social Distancing

In order to maintain social distancing amid rapidly rising covid-19 infections, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday morning temporarily shut entry gates for three Metro stations.

In a series of tweets, the DMRC informed that the gates were closed during the rush hour at Mohan Nagar, Jhilmil, and Shahdara Metro stations. However, they are now open for commuters. All three stations are on the Red Line that runs from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal (Ghaziabad ISBT).

Service UpdateEntry for Shahdara and Jhilmil has been temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures. Exit is allowed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) April 16, 2021

Service UpdateEntry for Shastri Park and Seelampur has been temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures. Exit is allowed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) April 16, 2021

Service UpdateEntry for Mohan Nagar is now open. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/WnAnyLYjKK — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) April 16, 2021

In March, the Delhi government designated metro stations as “super spreader areas” and also asked authorities to increase surveillance in these areas to check the spread and ensure Covid-19 norms are being followed.

The national capital has become the worst Covid-19 affected city in the country as it overtook Mumbai in terms of daily cases of coronavirus disease. The city logged 17,282 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, in the highest single-day surge since the pandemic began in the city.

Amid the record surge in Covid-19 infections, the Delhi government on Thursday imposed a ‘weekend curfew’–from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday–on the movement of individuals till April 30 or further orders.

