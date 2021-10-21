Delhi Metro Displays Messages on 100-crore Vaccination Milestone

As the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 100 crore on Thursday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) made announcements through its public address systems and displayed messages on panels in trains and at stations to mark the “momentous achievement", officials said. The Delhi Metro network’s current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations. It includes Noida-Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.

“The information regarding completion of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses is being shared through public address systems as well as audio visual screens across the Delhi Metro network including trains and stations to mark this momentous achievement by the nation," a senior official of the DMRC said. Commuters were on Thursday greeted with announcements made via public address systems and audio-visual panels streamed the messages on the landmark achievement.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had earlier said that announcements will be made on airplanes, ships, metros and at railway stations when India achieves its target of administering 100 crore doses. India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out in January with health care workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2. After this, it gave priority to the elderly population and those with co-morbidities, and steadily, the government had expanded its vaccination drive by allowing all above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Hailing the vaccination milestone as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country has scripted history. Many private hospitals also lauded the achievement of this milestone.

