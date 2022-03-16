Delhi Metro, DTC Services to Remain Suspended Until 2.30 pm on Holi. Details Inside

On the occasion of Holi, March 18, the services of Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro and Airport Express Line and buses of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), will remain suspended until 2.30 pm on all the corridors of the network.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation spokesperson said that on Friday, metro services will resume at 2.30 pm from terminal stations on all lines and will continue to run normally thereafter.

To mark the festival of colours, the services of public transport buses will not be available during the morning shift. According to Sanjay Saxena, deputy chief general manager (PR), Delhi Transport Corporation, statement, the bus services will start after 2 pm on some select routes as per traffic requirements. Meanwhile, the Airport Express Line, which connects New Delhi Railway Station to Indira Gandhi International Airport, is also scheduled to resume from 2.30 PM.

In the official statement issued by DTC, it is mentioned that the city transport service will be completely put on hold on Holi, March 18. Only 898 buses will resume after 2 pm on the day. As far as the evening shift bus services are concerned, it will be operated on some select routes as per the traffic requirement. Due to very less traffic load as compared to daily, a smaller number of buses will be operated.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.