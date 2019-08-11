Delhi Metro Employee Commits Suicide at Home, Streams It Live on Facebook
No suicide note was found from the victim's room at East Delhi's Shahdara where he was found hanging from a hook in the ceiling with a plastic wire around his neck, said the police.
Representative image.
New Delhi: An employee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by hanging himself in his rented house here and streamed the act live on Facebook, police said.
The victim, 27-year-old Shubhankar Chakraborty, hailed from North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, they said.
No suicide note was found from his room at East Delhi's Shahdara where he was found hanging from a hook in the ceiling with a plastic wire around his neck, they said.
The Facebook live stream purportedly showed him climbing atop a cooler, wearing the DMRC uniform. He looked into the camera a couple of times, kissed his company identity card twice before
taking his life. A mobile phone kept buzzing in the background as he allegedly committed the act.
"He had joined the DMRC in June and was a staffer in the Electrical and Maintenance Department," a source said.
