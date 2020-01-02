Delhi Metro Free WiFi: Here's How You Can Access the Services
The free WiFi service was launched by DMRC chief Mangu Singh. At the moment, it works with 2 Mbps speed inside train coaches on the Airport Line.
(Image only for representational purpose)
Starting January 2, the Delhi Metro has gifted its commuters a New Year’s gift. Now, daily commuters will be able to browse on free Wi-Fi when travelling on Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched free high-speed internet facility on Airport Express Line, which operates from New Delhi Metro Station to Dwarka Sector 21, linking Indira Gandhi International Airport.
This is the first time when Delhi Metro has started the initiative to provide WiFi services in moving trains. Spread in the stretch of 22.7 kms, the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line, or Orange Line has six stations.
The free WiFi service was launched by DMRC chief Mangu Singh. At the moment, it works with 2 Mbps speed inside train coaches on the Airport Line. As informed by the official, the DMRC plans to extend the facility to Lines 1-6.
How to Access Free WiFi in Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line
To access the high-speed internet facility, switch on the WiFi mode. Here, choose “METROWIFI_FREE" and continue to log in. In a new page, one will have to enter his/her phone number. Therefore, an OTP will be sent to the registered the mobile number. Once the log in is successful, the commuter can enjoy the free Wi-Fi service throughout their journey.
Travelling on board a train from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 and back, DMRC’s Managing Director, Dr. Mangu Singh launched the ‘Free High Speed Wi-Fi’ facility for passengers travelling on the Airport Express Line. pic.twitter.com/qBzNaMUMmJ— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) January 2, 2020
Earlier, free WiFi services were available on some of Delhi Metro's major stations on Airport Express Line, Yellow and Blue lines, as tweeted by the rail body.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FASTag Payments Can Be Made From UPI And Mobile Wallets Including Paytm And PhonePe
- Sara Ali Khan's Pool Side Pics with Brother Ibrahim Khan Will Wash Away All Your Blues
- 'The Book of Two Ways' Details the Deep-Rooted Egyptian Belief That 'Death Was a New Life'
- 'No Points for Guessing': Rajasthan Royals 'Mankads' Ashwin in a Cheeky Tweet
- Shweta Tiwari Talks About Work and Life Post Divorce from Second Husband Abhinav Kohli