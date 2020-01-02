Delhi Metro Free WiFi: Here's How You Can Access the Services

Starting January 2, the Delhi Metro has gifted its commuters a New Year’s gift. Now, daily commuters will be able to browse on free Wi-Fi when travelling on Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched free high-speed internet facility on Airport Express Line, which operates from New Delhi Metro Station to Dwarka Sector 21, linking Indira Gandhi International Airport.

This is the first time when Delhi Metro has started the initiative to provide WiFi services in moving trains. Spread in the stretch of 22.7 kms, the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line, or Orange Line has six stations.

The free WiFi service was launched by DMRC chief Mangu Singh. At the moment, it works with 2 Mbps speed inside train coaches on the Airport Line. As informed by the official, the DMRC plans to extend the facility to Lines 1-6.

How to Access Free WiFi in Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line

To access the high-speed internet facility, switch on the WiFi mode. Here, choose “METROWIFI_FREE" and continue to log in. In a new page, one will have to enter his/her phone number. Therefore, an OTP will be sent to the registered the mobile number. Once the log in is successful, the commuter can enjoy the free Wi-Fi service throughout their journey.

Travelling on board a train from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 and back, DMRC’s Managing Director, Dr. Mangu Singh launched the ‘Free High Speed Wi-Fi’ facility for passengers travelling on the Airport Express Line. pic.twitter.com/qBzNaMUMmJ — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) January 2, 2020

Earlier, free WiFi services were available on some of Delhi Metro's major stations on Airport Express Line, Yellow and Blue lines, as tweeted by the rail body.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.