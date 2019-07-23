Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Metro Magenta Line Hit by Technical Snag Near Terminal 1 Station

The DMRC also tweeted about the delay to caution passengers, many of whom take the corridor to reach the airport. After over an hour-and-a-half, normal services were resumed on the line.

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2019, 10:25 AM IST
Delhi Metro Magenta Line Hit by Technical Snag Near Terminal 1 Station
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Commuters on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line faced a tough time on Tuesday morning as services were affected on a section of a corridor due to a technical snag, officials said.

The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida. It also has the station for Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport

"The snag occurred around 7 am between Palam and Terminal 1 stations, leading to delay in services between Janakpuri West and Terminal 1 IGI Airport stations," a senior DMRC official said.

The DMRC also tweeted about the delay to caution passengers, many of whom take the corridor to reach the airport.

After over an hour-and-a-half, normal services were resumed on the line, officials said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
