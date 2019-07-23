English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Metro Magenta Line Hit by Technical Snag Near Terminal 1 Station
The DMRC also tweeted about the delay to caution passengers, many of whom take the corridor to reach the airport.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Commuters on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line faced a tough time on Tuesday morning as services were affected on a section of a corridor due to a technical snag, officials said.
The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida. It also has the station for Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport
"The snag occurred around 7 am between Palam and Terminal 1 stations, leading to delay in services between Janakpuri West and Terminal 1 IGI Airport stations," a senior DMRC official said.
The DMRC also tweeted about the delay to caution passengers, many of whom take the corridor to reach the airport.
After over an hour-and-a-half, normal services were resumed on the line, officials said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
