1-min read

Delhi Metro Mulling Ban on Single-use Plastic on its Premises

Civic bodies and various institutions have initiated campaigns to shun single-use plastic in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

PTI

Updated:September 29, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
Delhi Metro Mulling Ban on Single-use Plastic on its Premises
Image for representation only.

New Delhi: Delhi Metro is considering a ban on use of single-use plastic on its premises and guidelines on the matter are expected to be issued soon, officials said on Saturday.



"The issue regarding use/ban of plastic on Delhi Metro premises is being reviewed by the management from the perspective of all relevant guidelines, bylaws, statutory requirements on the subject.

"Taking into consideration all these aspects, the DMRC will be framing and issuing necessary guidelines for compliance by all its stakeholders in the next few days," Executive Director of Corporate Communications, DMRC Anuj Dayal said.

Some of the vendors at stations have already voluntarily stated keeping paper bags to hand out to customers after purchase of any item.

He also interacted with reporters on this subject during a preview of the soon-to-open Grey Line that will connect Dwarka to urban village of Najafgarh through a 4.2-km corridor.

After the opening of this corridor, expected early next week, the span of metro will reach 377 km with 274 stations, including 28 interchange facilities.

Delhi Metro has taken several green measures in the past, from use of solar power for ancillary usage at stations to making eco-friendly buildings.

