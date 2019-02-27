Delhi Metro Network Put on Red Alert Amid Tensions Between India and Pakistan

The Delhi Metro Rail network has been put on red alert in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan."As advised by security agencies, Red Alert has been imposed in entire DMRC network from 6PM onwards today," a statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said."Under Red Alert, all station controllers are required to inspect entire station premises for any suspicious items/activity including parking lots and report to the Control Centre every two hours," the statement further read.Earlier today, the government ordered to shut down nine airports after Pakistan violated India’s airspace. The orders have since been withdrawn, with reports suggesting that operations have resumed from some of the airports such as Jammu.A spokesperson of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, "As of now, ops to these airports resumed (sic)."The government in a statement acknowledged that an IAF wing commander is in Pakistan custody. It objected to Pakistan military’s “vulgar display” of the injured pilot. The statement came moments after Pakistan military said it has one Indian pilot in custody. Hours earlier, he had claimed Pakistan had arrested two IAF personnel.