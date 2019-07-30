English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Metro Orders Probe After Couple's Obscene Clip Reaches Porn Site
'Whoever is found at fault, appropriate action will be taken against them. A complaint has also been given to Delhi Police after which a case has been registered against 'unknown persons',' a DMRC official said.
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: After a CCTV clip showing a couple in a compromising position at a metro station reached a porn site, the Delhi police have registered a case and begun an investigation into it.
A DMRC official said, "Whoever is found at fault, appropriate action will be taken against them. A complaint has also been given to Delhi Police after which a case has been registered against 'unknown persons'."
The Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) has launched an internal probe.
"We are checking the date and time of the video which will help us crack down on the identity of the accused," said a senior police official.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
