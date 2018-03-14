English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Metro Pink Line to Open for Public Today; Will Connect North and South Campuses
With the opening of the 21.56 km-long Majlis Park-Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus section, the Delhi Metro's operational network will expand to nearly 252 km, a senior DMRC official said.
File photo of Delhi Metro.
New Delhi: The over 20 km-long Majlis Park-Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus section of Delhi Metro's Pink Line is all set to be thrown open to the public from Wednesday evening, with an end-to-end travel time of 34 minutes.
The new corridor, will also for the first time, connect the north and south campuses of the Delhi University, on the metro network, which can be commuted in 40 minutes.
With the opening of the 21.56 km-long section, the Delhi Metro's operational network will expand to nearly 252 km, a senior DMRC official said.
The new corridor is slated to be formally flagged off by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday at 4:00 pm from the Metro Bhawan here.
Passenger services on the stretch will begin from 6 pm onwards on the same day from both Majlis Park and Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus stations simultaneously, the official said, adding that "the end-to-end travel time on this section of the Pink Line would be 34 minutes".
It would prove a big boon for commuters, especially students, who till now have to travel either by road from the North Campus or take the Airport Line metro till Dhaula Kuan and commute again on road.
The North Campus area of Delhi University already has a metro station -- Vishwavidyalaya, which falls on the Yellow Line that connects Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.
"The ticket from Vishwavidyalaya station to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus station will cost Rs 50. And, from Majlis Park station to South Campus station, it will cost Rs 40. On Sundays and national holidays anyway, the fare is less than the regular cost," the senior official said.
Azadpur Station (with Yellow Line) is one of the three interchange stations on the Pink Line stretch that opens on March 14, the other two being, Netaji Subhash Place (with Red Line) and Rajouri Garden (Blue Line).
The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), which inspected the stretch from February 26-28, has given the clearance for the project.
This section, which has 12 stations, is part of the 59 km-long Majlis Park Shiv Vihar corridor (Pink Line Line 7) of Delhi Metro's Phase 3. All the stations have platform-screen doors.
The stations are -- Majlis Park, Azadpur, Shalimar Bagh, Netaji Subhash Place, Shakurpur, Punjabi Bagh West, ESI Hospital, Rajouri Garden, Mayapuri, Naraina Vihar, Delhi Cantt and Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus.
Out of the 12 stations, eight are elevated and the rest underground. As with the recently-opened Magenta Line, broad-sized coaches from the new rolling stock, will ply on the standard gauge Pink line.
Metro's new generation trains, which can run without drivers, will also run on this section where an advanced Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology that will facilitate the movement of trains with a frequency of 90 to 100 seconds will also be pressed into service.
However, for an initial period of two-three years the trains will have drivers.
"For the first time travelators have been installed at the foot over bridges to facilitate interchange at Rajouri Garden and South Campus stations," the official said.
The 21.56 km-long corridor, once opened, will also reduce metro travel time between Dwarka 21 (Blue Line) and Rithala (Red Line) by over 16 minutes; and Rajouri Garden and Azadpur by nearly 23 minutes, the DMRC said.
