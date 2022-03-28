Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to Conduct 9th Online Customer Satisfaction Survey

To improve passenger service and quality of travel, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is going to conduct an online survey from March 28 to May 1. Railways and Transport Strategy Centre, London, is going to conduct the 9th edition of this online customer satisfaction survey. Railway and Transport Strategy Centre also manage the COMET (Community of Metros) benchmarking group.

According to the officials, the main objective of this survey is to know what passengers think about various aspects of metro operations. These aspects, according to DMRC, include availability, accessibility, ease of use and information prior to travel.

Other aspects include information during travel, reliability, customer care, comfort, crowding, security and overall satisfaction. Commuters will also be asked about various suggestions and feedback for improving the quality of metro services.

DMRC has said that those who want to take part in this online survey can visit the website www.delhimetrorail.com. The survey form is going to be available in English and Hindi.

Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, (Corporate Communications), DMRC also expressed his opinion in this regard. Anuj said that metro members of the COMET group across the world are participating in this survey. According to Anuj, this survey is going to inform COMET members what passengers think about services provided by them. Anuj said that the outcomes of this survey will help the COMET group learn good practices admired by customers. These outcomes will help the COMET group give customers better services.

The online satisfaction surveys have also been done earlier. Railway and Transport Strategy Centre (RTSC) in London, which manages COMET (Community of Metros) and Nova benchmarking groups undertake all these surveys.

A majority of these surveys showed that commuters have been largely satisfied with the workings of Delhi Metro.

