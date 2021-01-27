Delhi Metro Rail Services Status Today: Entry and Exit Gates Closed at Lal Quila Metro Station

On January 27, Delhi Metro services will be running as per the normal schedule. Except for Lal Quila and Jama Masjid metro stations, Delhi Metro trains will be running normally at all stops. Both the entry and the exit gates at the Lal Quila Metro Station are closed, while at Jama Masjid Metro Station, only the entry gates are closed. This comes after there was violence in Delhi during the farmers’ protest on Republic Day. As many as 15 FIRs have been registered in connection with the tractor rally of farmers.

Yesterday, services at several metro stations got interrupted after the protest turned violent. Green (Inderlok to Mundka) and Grey (Dwarka to Najafgarh) lines were shut yesterday as per the direction of the Delhi Police. Although, while Grey Line was opened after two hours of closure, the Green line remained closed all day on January 26.

The official Twitter account of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has not informed of any further changes in their services today. The regular updates about peak hours and train timings can be found on their page.

After yesterday’s tractor rally, security has been escalated at the Singhu border where the farmers have been protesting since past two months against the three new farm laws. NH-9 has been closed along with the Ghazipur flower and fruits mandi. Commuters have been requested to use Karkari mor, Shahdara and DND. Not only this, heavy security has been deployed near the Red Fort where some protesting farmers hoisted the Nishan Sahib (a flag used by the Sikhs). About 20,000 paramilitary forces personnel have been brought in Delhi in order to secure the city.

Reportedly, 83 cops were injured in the clash between police and farmers. A farmer named Navneet Singh Hundal died in the protest after his speeding tractor overturned near ITO, reported NDTV. Two other farmers were also injured after their tractor overturned.