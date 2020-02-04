Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020: DMRC Releases Admit Card for Executive and Non-executive Posts, Check Online at delhimetrorail.com

Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020 | The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released the Admit Card for the recruitment exams 2020. The admit card 2020 for 1492 executive and non- executive posts is available on the official website of DMRC. All the candidates who have applied for Delhi Metro Recruitment can download the Admit Card from delhimetrorail.com.

The DMRC recruitment exams will be conducted from February 17 to 26, 2020. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of Computer-based test (CBT) and medical examination. A few posts may add other qualification stages, including Group discussion, personal interview and skill test.

Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020: How to download DMRC Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of DMRC at delhimetrorail.com

Step 2: Go to ‘Careers’ tab at the top of the page

Step 3: In the notification table, click on ‘Applicant Login’ for ‘ADVT. NO.: DMRC/HR/Rectt./I/2019’

Step 4: Login using your User ID and password

Step 5: Download the admit card and save it for future reference.

Candidates can also download the DMRC Admit Card using the direct download link.

All the candidates who don’t receive their admit cards should directly contact the DMRC. The official notification from DMRC reads, “Non-Receipt of E-Admit Cards/Discrepancies, if any in E-Admit Card should be reported to DMRC Toll Free Help Desk No: 022-68202777, Email: dmrchelpdesk2019@gmail.com for addressing grievances.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.