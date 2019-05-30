Delhi Metro Services Briefly Affected on Section of Red Line

Services were briefly affected on a section of Red Line of the Delhi Metro due to a minor fire close to railway tracks near Welcome station on Thursday, officials said.According to a DMRC official, train services were slowed down as a precautionary measure."There was a fire in dry grass near the Indian railway tracks which is close to the Welcome Metro Station. There was slow movement of trains between Shahdara and Shastri Park briefly," he said.The services were restored shortly after the fire was doused.A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said a call was received at 1.14 pm and one fire tender was sent to the spot