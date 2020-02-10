Delhi Metro: Services Delayed on Blue Line Section Due to Passenger on Tracks at Mandi House Station

New Delhi: Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line were briefly delayed on Monday due to a passenger on tracks at Mandi House station, an official said.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida. Interchange facility is available at Mandi House station.

"Delay in services from Yamuna Bank to Kirti Nagar due to a passenger on track at Mandi House. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted. Further details were awaited.

