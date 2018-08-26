English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Metro Services Hit on Yellow Line Towards Huda City Centre Amid Heavy Raksha Bandhan Rush
The snag occurred due to a fault in the overhead electrification, the Delhi Metro said. The problem lasted for close to four hours.
File photo of Delhi Metro. (Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: It was a harrowing Raksha Bandhan day on Sunday for thousands of Delhi Metro commuters as services on the Yellow Line towards Huda City Centre in Gurgaon were suspended for around 30 minutes in the morning following a glitch near the Chhatarpur station in the middle of heavy rush on Raksha Bandhan.
People stuck in the coaches took to social media to complain about the inconvenience on a day the Delhi Metro said it would run an extra train to handle the increased footfall on Raksha Bandhan. The harrowed commuters complained of claustrophobia inside the packed coaches.
The Yellow Line connects north Delhi and Gurugram in Haryana.
The snag occurred due to a fault in the overhead electrification, the Delhi Metro said. The problem lasted for close to four hours.
"Services were affected on the Yellow Line from 9.55 a.m. to 12.40 p.m.," Delhi Metro Rail Corp said in a statement. It said the operations were affected between Chhatarpur in south Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.
In a statement on Saturday, the Delhi Metro had said it would run 598 extra trips on Sunday. Apart from Delhi Metro, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has also announced that it will provide free rides to women in its buses on Sunday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The facility will be available for lady passengers in normal and air-conditioned buses between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday, DTC said in a statement.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
People stuck in the coaches took to social media to complain about the inconvenience on a day the Delhi Metro said it would run an extra train to handle the increased footfall on Raksha Bandhan. The harrowed commuters complained of claustrophobia inside the packed coaches.
The Yellow Line connects north Delhi and Gurugram in Haryana.
The snag occurred due to a fault in the overhead electrification, the Delhi Metro said. The problem lasted for close to four hours.
@DelhiMetro_ please intimate whether issue of power shortage near qutub Minar has been resolved or not ?? How much time it will take. I have to go to rohini west from Sultanpur, to my sister home for Rakhi. Please update.— ANUJ KUMAR (@baskyabidu) August 26, 2018
@DelhiMetro_Rail @DelhiMetro_ @LtGovDelhi @ArvindKejriwal Sir I am sitting from 2 hr at chartterpur metro.metro still not come.bad management by metro at festival.— ayush jain (@jainayush18792) August 26, 2018
ticket distribution system also very https://t.co/Irb6CG1L9N proper board for information.
"Services were affected on the Yellow Line from 9.55 a.m. to 12.40 p.m.," Delhi Metro Rail Corp said in a statement. It said the operations were affected between Chhatarpur in south Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.
In a statement on Saturday, the Delhi Metro had said it would run 598 extra trips on Sunday. Apart from Delhi Metro, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has also announced that it will provide free rides to women in its buses on Sunday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The facility will be available for lady passengers in normal and air-conditioned buses between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday, DTC said in a statement.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bharat First Look: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Tease Us With a Modern Fairytale
- Raksha Bandhan: Bollywood Sends Love to Siblings, Fans; See Pics
- Hima Das - From Dreaming of Airplanes to Flying into the Record Books
- Juventus Win on Cristiano Ronaldo's Home Debut, Ancelotti's Napoli Edge Milan
- Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...