Delhi Metro Services Hit on Yellow Line Towards Huda City Centre Amid Heavy Raksha Bandhan Rush

@DelhiMetro_ please intimate whether issue of power shortage near qutub Minar has been resolved or not ?? How much time it will take. I have to go to rohini west from Sultanpur, to my sister home for Rakhi. Please update. — ANUJ KUMAR (@baskyabidu) August 26, 2018

@DelhiMetro_Rail @DelhiMetro_ @LtGovDelhi @ArvindKejriwal Sir I am sitting from 2 hr at chartterpur metro.metro still not come.bad management by metro at festival.

— ayush jain (@jainayush18792) August 26, 2018

It was a harrowing Raksha Bandhan day on Sunday for thousands of Delhi Metro commuters as services on the Yellow Line towards Huda City Centre in Gurgaon were suspended for around 30 minutes in the morning following a glitch near the Chhatarpur station in the middle of heavy rush on Raksha Bandhan.People stuck in the coaches took to social media to complain about the inconvenience on a day the Delhi Metro said it would run an extra train to handle the increased footfall on Raksha Bandhan. The harrowed commuters complained of claustrophobia inside the packed coaches.The Yellow Line connects north Delhi and Gurugram in Haryana.The snag occurred due to a fault in the overhead electrification, the Delhi Metro said. The problem lasted for close to four hours."Services were affected on the Yellow Line from 9.55 a.m. to 12.40 p.m.," Delhi Metro Rail Corp said in a statement. It said the operations were affected between Chhatarpur in south Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.In a statement on Saturday, the Delhi Metro had said it would run 598 extra trips on Sunday. Apart from Delhi Metro, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has also announced that it will provide free rides to women in its buses on Sunday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The facility will be available for lady passengers in normal and air-conditioned buses between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday, DTC said in a statement.(With IANS inputs)