Delhi Metro Services on Blue Line Briefly Disrupted After Man Jumps on Tracks

The services on Delhi Metro's Blue line towards Dwarka were briefly disrupted on Saturday morning due to presence of a man on the track at Tilak Nagar station."Delay in service from Rajiv Chowk to Dwarka due to person on track at Tilak Nagar. Normal service on other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Twitter.The DMRC informed later that the services have been resumed.Further details on how the man landed up on the train track are awaited.