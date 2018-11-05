GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Delhi Metro Services to be Available Till 10 pm from Terminal Stations on Diwali

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2018, 10:24 PM IST
Image for representation (Reuters)
New Delhi: Metro services will be available till 10 pm on Diwali from terminal stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said Monday.

"On account of the Diwali festival the last metro train service on November 7 will be at 10 pm instead of 11 pm from terminal stations of all metro lines including the Airport Express Line," the DMRC said in a statement.

It stated that metro train services will run for rest of the day on Diwali from 6 am onwards on all lines and from 4:45 am on the Airport Express Line.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
