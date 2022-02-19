Delhi Metro Services to Remain Suspended Between These Stations on Sunday; Check Details

Those planning to travel by Delhi Metro on Sunday are likely to face problems as services on Yellow Line will not be available for a few hours on February 20 due to maintenance work, officials said on Friday. The affected section is between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate metro stations, officials said, adding that the maintenance work will be carried out at the Rajiv Chowk station.

The services will remain suspended between Kashmere Gate to Rajiv Chowk section from the start of revenue services till 06.30 AM. Three Metro stations - Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazaar and New Delhi - will remain closed till resumption of train services in the section i.e., up to 6:30 AM.

However, according to the Delhi Metro Railways Corporation (DMRC) officials, Metro services will be available between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate via the violet line. “Passengers can change trains at Central Secretariat and Mandi House and reach Kashmere Gate via a violet line.”

“In the rest of the sections of the Yellow Line i.e, from Samaypur Badli to Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk to HUDA City Centre, train services will continue to remain available as per routine Sunday timetable during this period,” they added.

HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

WHAT: No Delhi Metro services on Yellow Line

WHEN: Sunday, February 20

WHERE: Between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate metro stations

THINGS TO REMEMBER:

1. Metro services will be available between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate via the violet line.

2. Passengers can change trains at Central Secretariat and Mandi House and reach Kashmere Gate via violet line.

3. from Samaypur Badli to Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk to HUDA City Centre, train services will continue to remain available as per routine Sunday time table.

The Delhi Metro is a mass rapid transit (MRT) system serving Delhi and its satellite cities of Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Bahadurgarh and Ballabhgarh, in the National Capital Region of India. The network consists of 10 colour-coded lines serving 253 stations with a total length of 389 kilometres (242 mi), 285 stations, including the Gurugram Metro and Noida Metro.

