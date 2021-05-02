Delhi Metro Services to Run at 15-minute Frequency During Weekly Lockdown

Metro trains will run at a 15-minute frequency in the peak hours during the weekly lockdown, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Sunday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the extension of the lockdown by yet week.

The lockdown was earlier extended to May 3 amid severe shortage of hospital beds as the second coronavirus wave ravaged.

“Services during morning (7AM to 11AM) and evening (4PM to 8PM) peak hours across the network will be available with a frequency of 15 minutes," the DMRC tweeted.

For rest of the hours of the day, services across the network will be available with a frequency of 30 minutes, it added.

Metro services can be availed only by the exempted category of people on production of valid identity proof. a

