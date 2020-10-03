INDIA

Delhi Metro Services To Start Early On Sunday To Help UPSC Candidates Commute

The Delhi Metro will start its services little early on Sunday to facilitate the movement of candidates appearing for the UPSC preliminary examination, the DMRC said. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Preliminary examination is slated to be held from 9.30 AM on Sunday.

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro will start its services little early on Sunday to facilitate the movement of candidates appearing for the UPSC preliminary examination, the DMRC said. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Preliminary examination is slated to be held from 9.30 AM on Sunday.

“To facilitate students for the UPSC examinations, Delhi Metro services will begin at 6 AM from terminal stations of all lines on 4th October,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted. The metro services on Sundays generally begin at 8 AM.

  • First Published: October 3, 2020, 8:04 PM IST
