Delhi Metro Services to Start from 2.30 PM on Holi

Delhi Metro services will not be available in the first half of the day on March 18 in view of the Holi festival, officials said on Tuesday. At present, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is handling operations and maintenance of over 390 km of network, comprising 286 metro stations, including the Rapid Metro in Gurugram and Aqua Line in Greater Noida, and is ranked amongst one of the world’s largest metro networks, the statement said.

“On the day of the ‘Holi’ festival, i.e., 18th March, 2022 (Friday), Metro services will not be available till 14.30 Hrs on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line. Metro train services will thus start at 14.30 Hrs from terminal stations on all lines on 18th March and will continue normally thereafter," the DMRC statement read.

