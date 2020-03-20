Take the pledge to vote

No Delhi Metro Services on Sunday in View of Janata Curfew, DMRC Urges Social Distancing

In view of the 'Janata curfew' to be observed on March 22, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to keep its services closed, the DMRC said in a statement on Friday.

PTI

Updated:March 20, 2020, 4:21 PM IST
No Delhi Metro Services on Sunday in View of Janata Curfew, DMRC Urges Social Distancing
The Delhi Metro services will be closed on Sunday in view of the 'Janata curfew', officials said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 14, according to the Delhi Health Department.

In view of the 'Janata curfew' to be observed on March 22, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to keep its services closed, the DMRC said in a statement on Friday.

"The move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against COVID-19," it said.

Calling for "resolve and restraint" to fight coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked the entire country to observe 'Janta curfew' on Sunday.

In a nearly 30-minute national broadcast, he asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible while underscoring the dangers of coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a crisis as grave as this.

