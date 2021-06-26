Delhi Metro Shuts Three Stations Of Yellow Line On June 26. Know The Details

Three stations on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line- Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines, and Vidhan Sabha - have been shut for passengers between 10 am and 2 pm on June 26, Saturday. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the temporary closure of these three stations on Twitter. The DMRC noted that the decision was taken in view of “security reasons” given by the Delhi Police.

“As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday),” tweeted DMRC on Friday.

As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday).— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 25, 2021

The decision is seen as a precautionary measure in view of the farmers’ protest. The agitating farmers have decided to hold demonstrations outside all the Raj Bhawans across the country to mark seven months of their protest against the three farm bills.

“26 June 1975, was a black day in India’s history as on this day the government had announced the Emergency. The present situation is not far from that. It is like an undeclared emergency,” Inderjit Singh, vice president of All India Kisan Sabha in Haryana was quoted as saying by the Mint.

The farmers have planned to observe the day as ‘Kheti Bacho, Loktantra Bachao Diwas’.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro had resumed its services earlier this month after another shutdown owing to the second wave of Covid-19. The DMRC restarted the services with 50 percent seating capacity and said no standing passenger will be allowed in the metro. The Delhi Metro has since then increased the frequency of its trains, but long queues outside several stations have now become a normal scene.

However, the DMRC said it is running 5100 trips daily to cater to the rising demand amid the unlocking.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here