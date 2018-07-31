English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Metro Station Inundated Days Before Inauguration, Adjoining Footpath Caves in
The station, which falls on the Pink Line of Delhi Metro, is part of the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus-Lajpat Nagar section, which is likely to be inaugurated early August.
Some water had also leaked inside the station due to the rains. (Twitter)
New Delhi: Heavy rains caused water-logging around an entry gate of the soon-to-open Bhikaji Cama metro station here, due to which a portion of a footpath adjoining it had sunk a bit, officials said on Tuesday.
Some water had also leaked inside the station due to the rains, they said.
"Repair work is in progress and is likely to be finished in the next two days," an official said.
The station, which falls on the Pink Line of Delhi Metro, is part of the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus-Lajpat Nagar section, which is likely to be inaugurated early August.
"Due to heavy rain on July 29, around midnight, the storm-water drain running along Ring Road was completely inundated and there was a reverse flow of the excess water towards Gate no.3 of Bhikaji Cama Place metro station," the official said.
Due to this, the whole area around the entry point to the station (footpath and road) got submerged in water, resulting in "settlement" of the footpath around the entry gate.
Settlement is a technical term that refers to a slight movement of a surface when the ground gives way.
A top DMRC official had last week said many of the newly-opened corridors or those awaiting opening were facing their first monsoon, but efforts were on to ensure all issues were ironed out, based on previous experience from the old corridors.
