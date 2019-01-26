LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Republic Day 2019
Delhi Metro Timings: Entry and Exit at Stations to be Restricted Today for Republic Day

For two stations neighbouring Rajpath, Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan, entry and exit facilities will not be available from 6.00 am to 12.00 pm.

PTI

Updated:January 26, 2019, 8:15 AM IST
Delhi Metro Timings: Entry and Exit at Stations to be Restricted Today for Republic Day
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Entry and exit at some of the metro stations in central Delhi will be closed for few hours in the morning of Republic Day on Saturday as part of security arrangements, officials said.

For two stations neighbouring Rajpath, Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan, entry and exit facilities will not be available from 6.00 am to 12.00 pm, a senior DMRC official said.

"Entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations will be closed from 8.45 am to 12.00 pm," he said.

The Central Secretariat station can only be used for interchange facility for passengers, between Line 2 or Yellow Line (HUDA City Centre - Samaypur Badli) and Line 6 or Violet Line (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh).

In addition, all metro parking lots have been closed from 6.00 am Friday till 2.00 pm Saturday. This step has also been taken as part of security arrangements, the DMRC said.

The metro stations on Line 6 namely ITO, Delhi Gate, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid will remain open throughout the day.

However, certain entry or exit gates at these stations will remain closed from start of services till 12 noon.



