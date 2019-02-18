LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhi Metro to Curtail 'Excessive Announcements' After Complains from Passengers

The DMRC said in a statement it has decided to reduce audio announcements about commuters sitting on floor, suspicious articles etc. to "only seven" on trial basis for three months from Monday.

PTI

Updated:February 18, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi Metro to Curtail 'Excessive Announcements' After Complains from Passengers
File Photo of Delhi Metro.
Loading...
New Delhi: Starting Monday, the number of audio announcements inside trains on Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro will be reduced on trial basis, officials said Sunday, adding the move is aimed at giving relief to commuters who complain about "excessive announcements".

The Magenta Line links Janakpuri West in Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida.

Currently, 34 audio and video announcements are made during the 57-minute journey.

The DMRC said in a statement it has decided to reduce audio announcements about commuters sitting on floor, suspicious articles etc. to "only seven" on trial basis for three months from Monday.

Twenty five announcements will be made only in video format, a senior official said.

Announcements welcoming commuters to Delhi Metro, urging them to use smart cards and for depositing tokens while exiting the metro fall in this category.

Rest two announcements about ladies' coach and its direction will be made at platforms, it added.

However, DMRC said, mandatory announcements about "next station, door-opening side, destination station, and terminal station" will continue as usual in both audio and video formats inside the trains.

The measure will reduce the number of audio announcements inside the train but information will be available on video displays, it said.

Commuters say some of the "excessive announcements" can be done away with, now that people are largely familiar with the Delhi Metro.

Based on the feedback received, DMRC will decide whether to continue this measure and introduce it on Pink Line Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar after three months.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram