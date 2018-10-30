Delhi Metro to Join Global Club of Networks Having Span of Over 300 km with Pink Line Opening Tomorrow

With the opening of the Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake section of the Pink Line on Wednesday, Delhi Metro will join the league of top metro networks around the world which have an operational length of over 300 km, a senior official said Monday.The all-elevated section in east Delhi consists of 15 stations, three of which are interchange facilities."Once this segment of the Pink Line is inaugurated, the Delhi Metro network will expand to nearly 314 km with 229 stations."With this, the Delhi Metro will cross the 300-km mark, and join the league of the top metro systems around the world, which have already done so, like metros in London, Beijing, Shanghai, New York," Executive Director, Corporate Communications at DMRC, Anuj Dayal told reporters.The 8.10-km-long Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus-Lajpat Nagar section of Delhi Metro's Pink Line was the last corridor to be opened to the public. Opened on August 6, it had taken the overall span of the DMRC to 296 km and 214 stations.The 17.86 km-long Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake section is slated to be formally flagged off for passenger operations on October 31 by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.After the inauguration of this section, Delhi Metro will have opened over 80 km of new lines this year. All the major corridors under Delhi Metro's Phase-III, including the Lajpat Nagar-Mayur-Pocket 1, are expected to be opened for passengers by the end of the year, officials said.The Delhi Metro has achieved a rare feat in metro construction by crossing over its existing operational line (Blue Line) at the Karkardooma Metro Station (old one) at a record height of 21 m above the ground, making it the second highest structure in the network, Dayal said.The highest point in the metro lies in Dhaula Kuan area, between Mayapuri and South Campus metro stations of the Pink Line, at a height of 23.6 m as high as a seven-storey building.The Phase-III network after the opening of Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake section would reach to nearly 124 km.Dayal said, this section offered a lot of challenges and one of them was that it had lot of curves.The Commissioner For Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) had given the clearance after inspecting the elevated section in east Delhi on October 20.The elevated section consists of 15 elevated stations, three of which are interchange facilities.The stations are Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake, East Vinod Nagar-Mayur Vihar-II , Mandawali-West Vinod Nagar, IP Extension, Anand Vihar ISBT, Karkardooma, Karkardooma Court, Krishna Nagar, East Azad Nagar, Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar.The main highlight of this section will be the presence of three interchange stations — Anand Vihar (with Blue Line), Karkardooma (with Blue Line) and Welcome (with Red Line).Once inaugurated, it will leave just the Lajpat Nagar-Trilokpuri corridor unopened.Incidentally, a small section near Trilokpuri is facing a roadblock, due to issues raised by local residents, which the metro has been resolving for a long time.The Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stretch is part of the 59 km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor (Pink Line) which falls under the Phase-III network of the DMRC.The first corridor of the Pink Line, spanning over 20 km, from Majlis Park to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus, was opened on March 14, connecting north and south campuses of the Delhi University on the DMRC network for the first time.