Delhi Metro to Operate from 6am Tomorrow for UPSC CS Exams 2020

UPSC CSE 2020 is going to be conducted on October 4 across the country. Keeping in the view the COVID-19 pandemic and convenience of students, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to begin the metro at 6 am from the terminal stations of all line.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the DMRC tweeted, “Public Service Announcement: To facilitate students for the UPSC examinations, Delhi Metro services will begin at 6 AM from terminal stations of all lines on 4th October.”

Delhi metro had suspended its services in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak and reopened it on September 7 with all the safety measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners, and sanitisers as per the COVID-19 safety guidelines issued by the government. The DMRC has also made the additional deployment of around 1,000 staff to assist and guide passengers about the new norms of Metro travel.

Meanwhile, the Union Public Service Commission will conduct the Civil Service Examination 2020 at 2569 centres across 72 cities across the country. The exam officials have already released the UPSC CSE admit card 2020 on the official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully submit the UPSC CSE application form 2020 can download their admit card by using their UPSC CSE registration number or roll number.

Candidates can also download the UPSC CSE 2020 admit card directly by clicking on the link:

https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_csp_2020/admit_card.php#hhh1

It is also mandatory to take the print out of the instructions along with the UPSC CSE 2020 admit card. Candidates can download the instructions from here:

https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_csp_2020/instructions.php

The candidates must read and follow the instructions on the UPSC CSE 2020 exam day otherwise they won’t be allowed to enter the exam premises. Candidates are advised to ensure all the details are correctly mentioned. As per the official notification, it is mandatory to wear the mask and follow the social distancing norms in the exam premises. Students can also carry their personal hand sanitizer in transparent bottles.